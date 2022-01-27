Crestline Management LP Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ opened at $150.85 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

