Crestline Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Crestline Management LP lessened its holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

