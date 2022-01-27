CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.55

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.55 and last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 181773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

