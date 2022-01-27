CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Trading Up 7.8%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 350,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,230,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

