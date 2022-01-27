CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,579. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVB Financial by 56.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $335,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

