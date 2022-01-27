CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 352,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

