CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

BIV stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $92.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

