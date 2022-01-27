CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 6,427 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $42.58 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.