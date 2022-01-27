CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

