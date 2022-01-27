CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $266.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.85 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

