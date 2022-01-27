CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

