CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.00.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

