CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.42.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

