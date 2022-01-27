Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 58892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

