Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $130.52 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $92,740.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $130.52 or 0.00359877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009479 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00056384 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,497 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

