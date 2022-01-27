Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €86.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($100.57).

DAI stock opened at €70.51 ($80.13) on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

