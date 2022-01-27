Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $18,206,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $266.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

