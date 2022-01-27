Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,227. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.07.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.