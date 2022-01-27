Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.76

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $5.75. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

