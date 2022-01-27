DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $687.32 on Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

