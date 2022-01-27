Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

CNI stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $119.92. 35,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,153. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.