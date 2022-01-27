Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,619,562,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $58.38 on Thursday, reaching $2,643.04. 26,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,845.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,807.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

