Desjardins Begins Coverage on Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF)

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF opened at 0.57 on Thursday. Magna Gold has a 52 week low of 0.55 and a 52 week high of 1.12.
About Magna Gold
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.