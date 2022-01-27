Desjardins Begins Coverage on Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF)

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF opened at 0.57 on Thursday. Magna Gold has a 52 week low of 0.55 and a 52 week high of 1.12.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

