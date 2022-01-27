Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eargo were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 132.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 131.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 6.24. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

