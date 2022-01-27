Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 74.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,679 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 85,554 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

