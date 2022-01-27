Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.26 million, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

