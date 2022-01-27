Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 547 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $75.59 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

