Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 637 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Materion were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Materion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Materion by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Materion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Materion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

