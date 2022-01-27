Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,076 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.54 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $443,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $2,213,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

