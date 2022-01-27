Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,280

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($30.36) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.03) to GBX 1,928 ($26.01) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,309.03.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.