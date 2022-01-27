Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

