Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.
BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).
Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,780 ($37.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,174.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,270.06.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
