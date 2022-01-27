Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,780 ($37.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,174.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,270.06.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.65) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,848.53).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

