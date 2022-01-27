Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,152 ($42.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £72.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,783.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,700.76.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.