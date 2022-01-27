Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,158.33 ($42.61).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,976 ($40.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($49.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,402.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,261.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.