Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.86) to GBX 2,320 ($31.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.26) to GBX 2,290 ($30.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,485 ($33.53).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,921 ($25.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,039.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,556.44. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,838 ($24.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,045 ($27.59) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($137,951.97). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.96) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($557.34). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,810.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

