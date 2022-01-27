Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 355 ($4.79) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.99) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.22) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 365.60 ($4.93).

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.28) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

