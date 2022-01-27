Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $180.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

