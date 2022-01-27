Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Price Target Cut to €17.50

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €17.50 ($19.89) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DHRPY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

