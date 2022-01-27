Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €3.91 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.24 ($8.22).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.07 ($8.03) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

