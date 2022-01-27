Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €22.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.89 ($26.01).

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.25 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €16.21 ($18.42). 10,928,062 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.22 and a 200 day moving average of €17.03.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

