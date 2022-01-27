Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,822 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Diageo worth $162,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $198.11 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.