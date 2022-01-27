Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Tops $5.48 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004158 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $16,587.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001453 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00059595 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,660,303 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

