Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.94. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

