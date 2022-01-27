Digiwage 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $34,523.16 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

