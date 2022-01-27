Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

