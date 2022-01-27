Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.06. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 6,843 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

