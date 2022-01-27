Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.06. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 6,843 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.