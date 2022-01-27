Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.13

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.13 and traded as low as $54.24. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 4,055,407 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $295,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $123,000.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.