Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

