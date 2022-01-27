Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $29.62

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $31.65. Discovery shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.