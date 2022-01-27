DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

